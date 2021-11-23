Stocks in the Eurozone are falling as Covid overshadows positive data.

The eurozone’s main stock indexes fell on Tuesday as the Covid issue deepened, dimming the positive survey findings.

Meanwhile, despite the United States releasing 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves to combat rising oil costs, oil prices have risen.

Frankfurt fell 0.7 percent in midday trading, while Paris fell 0.3 percent.

The virus is spreading across Europe, prompting Austria to revert to a partial lockdown on Monday.

Recent violent protests against new anti-Covid regulations in Belgium and the Netherlands have left both countries reeling.

Germany has warned that current restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from specific public locations, are insufficient.

“It appears European investors are (also) in lockdown mode,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA trading firm.

The lockdown in Austria “was a shock to the system,” but if Germany follows, it will be a hammer blow to the recovery.

“Fortunately, a number of other countries are in significantly worse shape — but, as we’ve seen, that can change quickly at this time of year,” Erlam noted.

Nonetheless, according to the IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which monitors company optimism, the eurozone’s economic recovery accelerated again in November.

However, the study revealed rising inflationary pressures, with prices and salaries rising at a faster rate.

The PMI in the United Kingdom has slowed slightly as a result of rising energy and wage costs.

Stocks in the United States opened neutral, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1 percent.

The dollar generally extended gains in foreign exchange as investors bet on faster Federal Reserve monetary tightening after Chairman Jerome Powell was re-nominated for a second term.

In Asian markets, the dollar rose above 115 yen for the first time since 2017.

Before rallying back, the euro fell as low as $1.1226, its lowest level since July 2020.

The Turkish lira hit new lows after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained his support for interest rate reduction, saying that his country was fighting a “economic independence war.”

The Turkish currency fell to more than 13 liras to the dollar, a 15% decline, before recovering marginally from the historic low.

President Joe Biden said that he has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves in a coordinated effort with other countries to bring down skyrocketing fuel prices.

Prior to the announcement, they had been engrossed in rumors.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,271.37 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,998.38, down 0.7 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.3 percent at 7,084.72.

EURO STOXX 50: down