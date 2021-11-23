Stocks in the Eurozone are falling as Covid overshadows positive data.

The eurozone’s main stock indexes dipped on Tuesday as the Covid problem deepened, dimming the positive survey findings.

Meanwhile, despite the United States releasing 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves to combat rising oil prices, the commodity’s price rose by 2%.

Frankfurt was down 1.1 percent, while Paris was down 0.9 percent.

The virus is spreading across Europe, prompting Austria to revert to a partial lockdown on Monday.

Recent violent protests against new anti-Covid regulations in Belgium and the Netherlands have left both countries reeling.

Germany has warned that current restrictions, which include banning unvaccinated people from specific public locations, are insufficient.

“It appears European investors are (also) in lockdown mode,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA trading firm.

The lockdown in Austria “was a shock to the system,” but if Germany follows, it will be a hammer blow to the recovery.

“Fortunately, a number of other countries are in significantly worse shape — but, as we’ve seen, that can change quickly at this time of year,” Erlam noted.

Nonetheless, according to the IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which monitors company optimism, the eurozone’s economic recovery accelerated again in November.

However, the study revealed rising inflationary pressures, with prices and salaries rising at a faster rate.

The PMI in the United Kingdom has slowed slightly as a result of rising energy and wage costs.

Midday trading on Wall Street was neutral as traders awaited President Joe Biden’s speech later in the afternoon, in which he is expected to reveal additional initiatives to combat US inflation.

Biden had previously announced that he had ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves as part of a concerted effort with other countries to bring down rising fuel prices.

Oil prices rose after a brief dip due to anticipation ahead of the announcement.

According to CMC Markets UK Chief Market Analyst Michael Hewson, the surge in prices was due to traders covering positions “despite an assumption that OPEC+ could delay or cut their December output hike in response.”

“While this is definitely not the answer the Biden administration expected, it was also fully predictable given how publicly telegraphed it was, and it’s not something the United States can repeat,” he added.

The dollar generally extended gains in foreign exchange as investors bet on faster Federal Reserve monetary tightening after Chairman Jerome Powell was re-nominated for a second term.

In Asian markets, the dollar rose above 115 yen for the first time since 2017.

Last saw, the euro was trading at $1.1226. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.