Stocks in Europe are surging as a result of the shift in policy aimed at combating inflation.

European stock markets rose on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve announced steps to combat inflation and the Bank of England raised interest rates from historic lows.

Asian equities surged after the Federal Reserve took a more hawkish stance by speeding up the tapering of its ongoing financial support and signaling a number of rate hikes in the coming years.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from a record-low 0.10 percent to 0.25 percent in an effort to tackle decade-high inflation, amid concerns that Omicron could stifle economic growth.

The pound rose as a result of the news.

Eurozone equities rose further as the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates at record lows, as expected, but also signaled that pandemic-era stimulus measures would be phased out in March.

Stocks on Wall Street surged on Wednesday after the Fed’s announcement removed a lot of uncertainty, and they continued to rise at the start of trading on Thursday. However, by late morning, the Nasdaq had fallen back into negative territory, while the S&P 500 had remained unchanged.

Oil prices have risen as a result of increased energy demand in the United States.

According to Equiti Capital analyst David Madden, the Fed took a more aggressive stance than expected, announcing three rate hikes next year and three more in 2023.

“Normally, such news would weigh on markets, at least temporarily,” he added, “but the bullish view of the US economy functioned as a cue for buyers to come in.”

“The possibility of three US interest rate hikes in 2022 suggests that the central bank has a clear plan to keep inflation under control.” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said, “It isn’t being overly aggressive to trip up the economy.”

Fed policymakers said that their bond-buying program would come to an end in March, allowing them to start raising borrowing prices.

Central banks are battling raging inflation brought on by expanding economies, skyrocketing energy prices, a supply shortage, and rising commodities.

The Bank of England’s rate hike, as well as the European Central Bank’s declaration that it would stop pandemic-era bond purchases, signaled that authorities are paying more attention to inflationary pressures.

They stressed, however, that they remain on alert in case Omicron triggers fresh lockdowns and shuts down large swaths of the global economy.

After March, the ECB said it would increase non-pandemic support and could revive bond purchases under the pandemic era program if necessary.

“Clearly, the ECB did not intend to create a cliff edge effect by lowering total reserves rapidly. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.