Stocks in Europe are rising, but the euro is struggling due to the new Austrian lockdown.

Despite Austria’s return to lockdown, European stock markets gained Monday, but the euro remained near recent lows as the area struggled to contain increasing Covid infections.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, London stocks rose 0.3 percent, while Frankfurt gained about 0.1 percent and Paris gained 0.2 percent.

The euro fell, but remained above the one-and-a-half-year low of $1.1250 set on Friday.

“European markets have started the week on an unexpectedly optimistic note, with fears of a new round of Covid restrictions hurting the euro more than stocks,” according to IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

Austria shut down businesses, restaurants, and holiday markets on Monday, the most severe Covid-19 restriction in Western Europe in months.

“Just when we believed the Covid-19 threat had passed us by, Europe became the new epicenter of the epidemic,” said Exinity analyst Hussein Sayed.

“Austria is the first country to reimpose a full shutdown, which will take effect today, with additional restrictions expected in other European countries.”

The actions follow a weekend of violent riots in numerous European countries, notably Belgium and the Netherlands, in which tens of thousands of people came to the streets to condemn Covid’s actions.

Austria said it would impose lockdowns and make vaccination mandatory from February to combat a troubling increase in new diseases, sending Europe’s key stock indices tumbling.

Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Belgium were among the countries that enacted legislation.

Investors expect central banks to continue pulling back ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the outset of the recession and which have been critical to economic recovery, adding to the gloomy tone on trade floors.

“Of course, this is not just an Austrian story; Covid infections are spreading at an alarming rate across Europe, prompting other EU governments to impose restrictions, raising the possibility that they will be forced to follow Austria’s drastic measures,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

Investors pondered Europe’s new containment measures, as well as mounting expectations of interest rate hikes to curb soaring inflation, as Asian stock markets traded neutral Monday.

Oil prices continued to fall as major customers, notably the US, considered releasing some of their stockpiles to maintain a lid on prices, which have been a significant cause of this year’s high inflation.

Crude, on the other hand, had fallen on Friday due to concerns about the impact of the fast-moving Covid situation on demand.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent to 7,247.22 points.

