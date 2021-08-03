Stocks in Europe are rising, and oil is rebounding, but China worries remain.

Following losses in Asia, European stock markets rose Tuesday as traders evaluated positive earnings news against the potential impact of Covid’s Delta variation on the economic recovery.

As a result of the reimposition of lockdowns and other restrictions in various nations, including China, oil prices rallied but did not make much of a dent in Monday’s steep losses.

Looking ahead to critical US jobs data later this week, the dollar fell against its main rivals.

While corporate profits continue to soar – BP and carmaker Stellantis both reported record profits on Tuesday – trader confidence has been dented by a succession of below-forecast readings from the world’s largest nations.

In lunchtime trading, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up around 0.5 percent, “led by BP swinging back into profit,” according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

However, a spike in Covid cases across China’s economic superpower had traders concerned.

“The spike in US cases, as well as the situation in (Southeast Asia), is widely known, but what is spooking markets is China,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

“It’s not a tremendous leap to extrapolate even more supply chain disruptions, especially if it proves to be as difficult to control for Chinese authorities as it has been for officials throughout the world.”

China’s assault on the IT, private tuition, and real estate sectors has also produced uncertainty in Hong Kong and Shanghai, raising fears that regulators will target other businesses.

After a state-run media commentator referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” gaming companies appeared to be next in line.

“Fears of Chinese regulatory meddling aren’t going away, with Tencent the latest company to fall on talk of Beijing attempting to wield its power,” said analyst Mould.

The announcement that Hong Kong would relax travel restrictions, which could help the city’s weak economy, failed to prevent the Hang Seng Index from falling again.

However, optimism of an economic resurgence in Asia’s third-largest economy propelled Indian markets to new all-time highs.

The Nifty 50 index broke beyond the 16,000-point barrier for the first time, while the Sensex reached a new high of 53,542.

At the same time, long-standing predictions that inflation will continue to rise for months are fueling speculation that central banks will be compelled to unwind their massive stimulus programs that have fueled stock market rallies.

FTSE 100: Up 0.4 percent to 7,106.78 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.2 percent at 15,594.80.

