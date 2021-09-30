Stocks in Europe are falling due to mixed economic data.

European stock markets were mixed on Thursday, with London boosted by a significant uptick in UK economic growth, but Frankfurt dragged down by disappointing German industrial data and post-election uncertainty.

Despite the closure of the UK government’s Covid jobs support scheme, London shares rose 0.3 percent in late morning trading, following news that the UK economy returned by 5.5 percent in the second quarter.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, Frankfurt fell 0.2 percent, while Paris rose 0.1 percent.

Oil prices rose on supply concerns, but remained below recent highs, while the dollar remained stable after surging the day before on expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

Investors are still concerned about rising inflation, China’s Evergrande problem, and the global supply shortage.

“European equities are performing well,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“This is surprising given how the market has been clouded by a cocktail of factors in recent sessions, including rising bond yields, continued supply chain issues, the jump in energy prices and broader inflation, and the ongoing Evergrande drama.”

Fears that talks to create a government will take a long time after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives lost to the Social Democrats have hampered German morale.

The city of Frankfurt was also rocked on Thursday as Opel announced the temporary closure of one of its operations due to a global microprocessor shortage that has slowed production.

According to industry figures, UK car production fell 27% in August compared to the same month a year ago, owing in part to a shortage of semiconductors.

“It’s been a bizarre week so far, and that could be contributing to the lack of direction we’re seeing throughout equities markets today,” said Craig Erlam of Oanda.

Traders were also keeping an eye on the US political wrangling over the debt ceiling.

Republicans have blocked Democratic attempts to raise the borrowing ceiling, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the US government will run out of funds to cover its debts on October 18, putting the race to avoid a catastrophic default on the table.

According to observers, while the dispute is just political brinkmanship, the fact that the deadline is so close is causing a stir on the trading floors.

The news that China’s factory activity dropped in September for the first time since February 2020 depressed Asia’s mood, as the country grapples with an energy shortage that has resulted in power disruptions.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent to 7,127.59 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,328.29, down 0.2 percent.

