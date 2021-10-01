Stocks in Europe and the United States finished the third quarter with a thud.

European and US stock markets fell on Thursday as the United Kingdom canceled a major job-creation scheme, German investors digested weak economic data and post-election uncertainty, and Wall Street finished the third quarter with a selloff.

Investors were scared off by continuous brinkmanship in Washington and the clear impact on the economic recovery presented by the Delta form of Covid-19 in the day’s session, as the three major US indices finished lower. Only the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent during the quarter, while the Dow and Nasdaq both dipped somewhat.

Congress avoided a government shutdown just before markets closed, when the House and Senate agreed a stopgap package to finance the government several hours before the deadline.

However, chasms persist over lifting the debt ceiling and President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure and social investment agenda.

“A lot of things still need to be sorted out,” said Tom Cahill, a portfolio strategist at Ventura Wealth Management, who added that the plethora of unknowns is “definitely dragging on the market.”

As Britain marked the end of its furlough program and investors shrugged off news that the economy returned more than predicted in the second quarter, London equities climbed cautiously early in the morning before closing marginally lower.

At the close, Frankfurt and Paris both lost 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

“It’s been a bizarre week so far, and that could be contributing to the lack of direction we’re seeing throughout equities markets today,” said Craig Erlam of Oanda.

Oil prices rose on supply concerns, while the dollar held steady after rising the day before on expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

Increasing inflation, the financial problem at Chinese real estate developer Evergrande, and the persistent global supply bottleneck continue to worry investors.

Then there’s the issue of lifting the United States’ debt ceiling.

Republicans have blocked Democratic attempts to raise the borrowing ceiling, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the US government would run out of funds to cover its debts by October 18, putting the race to avoid a catastrophic default on the table.

According to observers, while the dispute is just political brinkmanship, the fact that the deadline is so close is causing a stir on the trading floors.

US unemployment claims increased for the third week in a row, according to government statistics posted before Wall Street opened, though the rises appeared to be leveling down.