Stocks in Europe and the Euro have fallen as a result of Austria’s lockdown.

European stock markets and the euro plummeted on Friday after Austria announced a new stringent lockdown to try to rein in escalating Covid cases, causing oil prices to plummet.

Austria will go into lockdown on Monday, and inoculation against Covid-19 will be required in the eurozone country starting in February, according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

According to Craig Erlam, senior market strategist at Oanda trading group, European markets “went red… as a new lockout in Austria and the potential of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains.”

Asian stock markets ended the day generally higher, but Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce company, fell more than 10% after warning of a poorer outlook due to China’s crackdown on the digital sector and slowing development in the world’s second-largest economy.

With Alibaba being a major component of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, the market fell more than 1%, while other internet companies such as Tencent and XD suffered lower losses.

Other major Asian indexes were higher at the close of the week, with Tokyo leading the way after the government announced plans to pump $490 billion into the Japanese economy to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Traders were handed a solid lead overnight by Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices close at all-time highs.

The focus is still on rising inflation, which is expected to prompt central banks such as the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates earlier than planned.

Due to growing energy costs and global supply chain snarls, prices in the United States have risen to levels not seen in three decades, 18 years in Canada, and ten years in the United Kingdom.

Interest rates have already been raised in some nations, notably South Korea and New Zealand, and the Federal Reserve has declared intentions to wind down its massive cash stimulus program.

It is now under pressure to hike borrowing prices as soon as mid-2022, while the Bank of England is expected to raise its main interest rate as soon as next month.

On the corporate front, Ryanair, an Irish no-frills airline, has announced that it will delist from the London Stock Exchange next month due to rising expenses and lower trading volumes as a result of Brexit.

Because of the consequences from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the airline, whose major listing is on the Euronext Dublin, had previously hinted at the shift at the beginning of November.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent to 7,226.51 points in London.

Frankfurt – DAX: 16,202.36, down 0.1 percent.

CAC 40, Paris: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.