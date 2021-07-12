Stocks in Europe and oil prices are falling.

After a robust week of gains, European stock markets dipped on Monday, with investors taking profits.

Asian equities rose Monday, catching up with Wall Street’s hefty gains.

Following a two-day rally, oil prices fell on concerns that new viral outbreaks could dampen demand for the commodity, forcing governments to implement further containment measures.

The People’s Bank of China announced that it had reduced the amount of cash that banks must have in reserve, releasing $154 billion into the world’s second largest economy.

Analysts are concerned, however, that investors are becoming overly reliant on central banks’ ultra-easy monetary policies.

Traders were looking forward to this week’s US inflation data, as well as China’s second-quarter growth results, for signals on future interest rate hikes.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a policy report to US lawmakers, which will be keenly scrutinized for clues about the central bank’s rate-tightening plans, especially in light of the economy’s solid recovery and an increase in virus infections.

The start of the US corporate earnings season begins this week, with results from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan.

Despite concerns that vaccines are not being carried out quickly enough in some regions of the world as the Delta variety spreads, all three major US stock indices closed Friday at new highs, owing to hope that the global recovery will continue into next year.

New cases are increasing in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe, while deaths are still rare and hospitalizations are now manageable.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.7 percent at 7,069.57 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.2 percent at 15,652.75 points.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.5 percent at 6,499.58.

At 4,056.37, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 2.3 percent to 28,569.02. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.6 percent to 27,515.24. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,547.84, up 0.7 percent (close)

DOW UP 1.3 PERCENT AT 34,870.16 IN NEW YORK (close)

At 2100 GMT on Friday, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1845, down from $1.1881 at 2100 GMT the day before.

Pound/dollar: $1.3851, down from $1.3902.

Euro/pound: 85.52 pence, up from 85.43 pence.

Dollar/yen: 110.17 yen, up from 110.03 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $74.29 a barrel, down 1.7 percent.

At $73.26 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 1.7 percent.