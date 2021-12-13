Stocks in Asia are slightly higher following the Wall Street rally.

Following the Wall Street bounce, Asian stocks are slightly higher.

Asian stocks rose marginally on Monday, following Wall Street’s record-breaking lead.

In afternoon trading, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was up 0.11 percent, while the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.71 percent.

Despite the consumer price index jumping 6.8% in November, Friday’s gains on Wall Street saw the broad-based S&P 500 rise more than 0.9 percent to 4,712.02, surpassing a previous record set last month.

An increase in inflation of this magnitude would imply that the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-loose monetary policy will be tapered sooner rather than later, a change that markets have been anticipating for months.

The Fed’s chairman, Jerome Powell, has already stated that the tapering of stimulus payments will be hastened. The central bank is expected to boost interest rates twice in 2022, according to several analysts.

Powell will offer an update to the markets this week after a two-day policy meeting.

Traders, on the other hand, were unconcerned with the report, partially due to the fact that inflation had been widely predicted.

In Asia, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta all grew somewhat, while Wellington increased by more than 1%. In addition, Shanghai grew, whereas Seoul and Taipei shrank.

China’s first artificial intelligence start-up After the US placed SenseTime on a no-fly list over human rights concerns in Xinjiang, the business said that its planned $767 million Hong Kong IPO would be postponed.

It filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange stating that it will postpone its listing “to protect the interests of potential investors” while it examines the implications of being placed on the blacklist.

“The market is looking to the Bank of Japan’s Tankan” quarterly business survey, which is released 10 minutes before the opening bell,” said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

According to the most current survey, Japan’s major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy’s prospects, with business sentiment essentially unchanged for the quarter as pandemic fears persist.

Some investors may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Fed meeting, according to analysts.

In a note, Pepperstone Financial’s Chris Weston wrote, “Global equities had a strong run last week, and we’ll see if the goodwill continues over into what is a monster when it comes to event risk.”

The Fed, as well as the news on the Omicron coronavirus, should drive sentiment, according to him.

“For the time being, equities markets appear to be approaching recent events with a glass half full attitude,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. “Even though US inflation rose to its highest level in 39 years, equity markets appear to be looking at recent developments with a positive outlook.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.