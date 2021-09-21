Stocks in Asia and Europe rebound from their recent lows, but Evergrande fears linger.

On Tuesday, stocks mainly gained, with investors keeping a close eye on struggling property giant China Evergrande after worries of its collapse caused a sell-off across global markets.

The issue at one of China’s top developers led to a gloomy mood on trading floors, where dealers were also juggling the Federal Reserve’s predicted tightening of monetary policy, mounting Covid infections, and a sluggish global economy.

Meanwhile, a fight in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling has raised fears that the US may default on its debt obligations, resulting in a disastrous default.

Hong Kong-listed real estate companies, which absorbed the brunt of the selling on Monday, losing more than 10% of their value, managed to make gains in the morning as bargain-hunters flocked in. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty.

The next chapter in the Evergrande saga is set to begin on Thursday, when the company, which is engulfed in debts totaling more than $300 billion, is scheduled to pay interest to bondholders on two notes. The corporation is expected to default on the payments, according to most analysts, but it does have a 30-day grace period after that.

Analysts say the market’s uneasiness stems from a lack of clarification from China’s leaders, who were on national holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Evergrande’s problems have been exacerbated by Beijing’s harsh new laws aimed at reining in runaway debt among the country’s developers, effectively cutting off the company’s capacity to complete projects and generate revenue.

“Even though most people don’t expect Evergrande to collapse overnight,” said Ding Shuang of Standard Chartered, “the quiet and lack of big policy steps from officials is making everyone panic.”

“I expect China to at least offer some verbal support in the near future to help calm things down.”

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.5 percent after falling more than 3% on Monday. For a holiday, Shanghai was closed.

After last week’s slump, which was fueled by preparations for a government crackdown on the industry, Henderson Land, New World Development, Sino Land, and Sun Hung Kai Properties all saw increases, as did Macau-based casino operators. However, Evergrande, which has lost more than 80% of its value this year, closed the year in the red.

Sydney, Singapore, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all increased, while Jakarta fell and Wellington remained unchanged.

In early trading, London, Paris, and Frankfurt all gained more than 1%.

However, traders returning from a long trip to Tokyo lost more than 2%. Brief News from Washington Newsday.