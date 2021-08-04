Stocks have recovered, but oil has fallen as a result of the Chinese PMI data.

On Monday, stock markets rose, but investor confidence about the global recovery was tempered by concerns about the spread of coronavirus strains and China’s regulatory crackdown.

Meanwhile, oil prices decreased due to sluggish manufacturing growth in China, the world’s largest crude importer.

Signs that US senators were close to reaching a deal on President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure program did not help, and investors were waiting for the publication of US jobs statistics at the end of the week, as businesses struggled to fill openings.

In lunchtime trading in New York, the Dow Jones index was practically flat.

On the corporate front, shares in Afterpay, a Sydney-listed company, jumped about 19 percent after Square, helmed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, announced it would buy the buy-now, pay-later company for $29 billion (24 billion euros).

Figures released last week indicated the US economy had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while the eurozone increased at a much faster rate than expected, indicating an upbeat global picture.

However, commentators said the surge that has characterized global markets for much of the last year is fading as investors become increasingly anxious about rising inflation, which many believe will compel central banks to tighten their monetary policies.

“With the US reporting season behind us and valuations at all-time highs, the only thing keeping the markets afloat is the Fed’s continuous support in the form of ultra-easy monetary policy,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

He went on to say that the Fed views the labor market in the United States as a key indicator of economic momentum, which makes Friday’s non-farm jobs report “very important.”

After a survey of Chinese purchasing managers came back negative, oil prices plummeted.

“A downturn in the world’s second-largest economy would be a major setback for the region at a time when many nations are still grappling with the last Covid wave,” said Craig Erlam, an Oanda analyst.

Lockdowns and other containment measures have been reinstated in some countries due to slow Covid-19 vaccination programs and the rapid emergence of the Delta strain.

China is one of the countries experiencing an increase in cases, and some towns are being compelled to implement additional control measures after months of effectively containing the virus.

“Shares are vulnerable to a short-term correction or volatility as global coronavirus cases grow, the inflation worry persists, and we enter a seasonally weaker period. Brief News from Washington Newsday.