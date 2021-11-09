Stocks fluctuate due to inflation fears, but Bitcoin reaches a new high.

On Tuesday, European stock markets climbed, while Wall Street fell from record highs as new US data fueled inflation fears.

The cryptocurrency market, on the other hand, set a new high, with bitcoin reaching a record high of $68,513.

While Europe’s major stock exchanges were higher in mid-afternoon trading, Wall Street investors took profits in early trades following the previous day’s record highs.

As the world’s largest economy confronts a wave of inflation, official statistics released Tuesday showed wholesale prices remained high in October and showed signs of increasing again.

The producer pricing index indicated that there were rising price pressures in the pipeline that could affect consumers.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will issue consumer pricing data, which economists predict will accelerate.

“Inflation is likely to have risen due to increased energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Traders were upbeat when the US Federal Reserve announced last week that it would gradually withdraw its massive financial support, but that it would go slowly in rising interest rates.

Other central banks, according to analysts, have been less eager to tighten policy than markets had expected.

Nonetheless, the Fed warned on Monday that if another Covid rise occurs or the recovery stops, the market rally may quickly reverse, as well as raising concerns about the impact of China’s housing crisis.

On Monday, news that US senators had enacted President Joe Biden’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure program and that the country had reopened to vaccinated tourists from more than 30 countries sent all three major indexes in Fresh York to new highs for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, according to data provider CoinGecko, the cumulative value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion, breaking new records.

“The entire market appears to be gaining pace today,” said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani, “with other majors like Cardano and Litecoin up over 10%.”

“After a brief period of consolidation, the rise was bolstered by some encouraging fundamental news, such as Mastercard’s rollout of crypto-linked payment cards in Asia, which… continues to promote the narrative that cryptocurrencies are becoming more widely recognized, resulting in mainstream adoption.”

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

While the Fed has stated that it will be cautious when raising borrowing costs, Vice Chair Richard Clarida has stated that the economy is in good shape.