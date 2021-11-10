Stocks fall on inflation fears, but Bitcoin sets a new high.

Continued inflation concerns and tiredness on Wall Street dragged European and US stock indexes lower on Tuesday, dragging them lower after a streak of record-setting sessions.

The cryptocurrency market, on the other hand, has set a new high, with bitcoin now trading at $68,513.

For the second session in a row, the three major US equity indices finished lower after setting new highs on Monday, as traders welcomed solid jobs data and the ratification of a large infrastructure overhaul bill.

Analysts predicted a pullback, and LLBW’s Karl Haeling told AFP the drop was “technical in character.” The market is overbought, and a little correction, if not a pause, is in order.” Europe’s major stock exchanges were ahead for the majority of the session, but retreated as Wall Street’s downturn weighed on them.

Wholesale prices in the United States remained high in October, with signs of increasing again, according to government data, as the world’s largest economy faces a wave of inflation.

On Wednesday, the US Labor Department will report consumer pricing data, which experts estimate to show an acceleration in the previous month.

“Inflation is likely to have risen due to increased energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Meanwhile, according to data provider CoinGecko, Bitcoin reached new historic highs as the total value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

“Both institutional and retail demand has pushed crypto prices higher, as indicated by cryptos’ skyrocketing market capitalisation, which has approximately doubled since the end of 2020,” ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.

“There is clearly a level of speculative buying that is prompting prices to surge as traders take advantage of the moment in the goal of profiting from even higher prices, as well as increased expectations about wider acceptance and use of cryptos.”

Inflation is still a threat, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a pick-up in demand as the economy returns to normal.

Although Vice Chair Richard Clarida stated on Monday that the economy could be ready for liftoff by the end of next year, the Federal Reserve has signaled it will be careful in raising borrowing rates.

Other top Fed officials are even more pessimistic about the economy and the timing of a rate hike, although other economists believe the central bank will need to be more active to keep inflation under control.

"The conclusion is that Fed officials, like the market, are not a.