Stocks fall on inflation fears, but Bitcoin reaches new highs.

On Tuesday, European stock markets ended the day in the negative, pulled lower by lower Wall Street prices as new US data fueled inflation fears.

The cryptocurrency market, on the other hand, set a new high, with bitcoin reaching a record high of $68,513.

For the majority of the session, Europe’s major stock indexes were higher, but they retreated before the close, pulled down by a worse performance on Wall Street as investors locked in profits from the previous day’s record highs.

Furthermore, as the world’s greatest economy confronts a wave of inflation, data indicated that US wholesale prices remained high in October and showed signs of increasing again.

The producer pricing index indicated that there were rising price pressures in the pipeline that could affect consumers.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will issue consumer pricing data, which economists predict will accelerate.

“Inflation is likely to have risen due to increased energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

Investors opted to profit on recent record highs after the US Federal Reserve announced last week that it would begin withdrawing its massive financial support, but that it would go gradually in rising interest rates.

Other central banks, according to analysts, have been less eager to tighten policy than markets had expected.

“I don’t believe the economic recovery is robust enough to keep inflation increasing in 2022,” ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.

“However, if inflation turns out to be hotter and stickier than projected, the main central banks will almost certainly have to tighten their belts even further in 2022.”

Meanwhile, according to data provider CoinGecko, Bitcoin reached new historic highs as the total value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

“Both institutional and retail demand has pushed crypto prices higher, as seen by cryptos’ skyrocketing market capitalization, which has approximately doubled since the end of 2020,” Razaqzada added.

“There is clearly a level of speculative buying that is prompting prices to surge as traders take advantage of the moment in the goal of profiting from even higher prices, as well as increased expectations about wider acceptance and use of cryptos.”

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

While the Fed has stated that it will raise borrowing costs gradually, Vice Chair Richard. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.