Stocks fall on Delta fears, as aluminum reaches a 13-year high.

Concerns over the impact of Covid’s Delta version on the global economic recovery weighed on European and US markets Wednesday, while aluminum prices touched a 13-year high following the coup in top global producer Guinea.

In Asia, expectations of further Japanese stimulus aided Tokyo’s recent surge.

“Fears of slowing growth cut recent gains on… main indices, with expectations being updated to account the effect that the Delta variation may be having on business performance in the current third quarter,” said Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter, head of markets.

Aluminum prices touched $2,807.50 in Asian trade on the London metals exchange, the most since 2008, due to supply fears following Guinea’s coup, which has the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, which is used to make the metal.

After experiencing significant oscillations on Tuesday, Bitcoin has recovered to roughly $46,750, after El Salvador became the first country to utilize it as legal cash.

After a technical fault affected the official digital wallet due to high user demand, the unit dropped nearly a fifth to as low as $43,000, however it was later resolved.

Traders are keeping a tight eye on the rapidly spreading Delta strain, which is driving up infection rates around the world and causing some governments to reintroduce containment measures or lockdowns, heightening concerns about the economy’s recovery.

Nonetheless, observers believe the general attitude is upbeat for the future, with optimism that the US Federal Reserve would hold off on tightening its monetary policy until the end of the year, giving the economy a boost.

“Localized setbacks in the fight against the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and hinder the economic recovery in selected countries,” according to UBS Group AG’s Mark Haefele.

“However, we are continuing to see significant progress in containing the pandemic and restoring economic normalcy.”

After Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation last week, the Nikkei 225 index rose above 30,000 points for the first time since April, raising hopes that his successor may offer new economic stimulus.

Fumio Kishida, one of the front-runners, pledged on Wednesday to strive for trillions of yen in investment if he is elected.

Data showing that growth in the second quarter was greater than expected boosted Japan’s optimism.

Since the Suga news broke, the Nikkei has climbed approximately 5%, putting the index on track for a three-decade high.

While the Nasdaq on Wall Street set a new high on Tuesday