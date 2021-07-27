Stocks fall as the Federal Reserve begins its policy meeting.

Following a volatile Asian day, European stock markets dipped on Tuesday as investors focused on the Federal Reserve and the opening of the US central bank’s policy meeting.

Bitcoin fell below $38,000 after Amazon disputed a claim that it planned to start accepting the digital currency by the end of the year.

As traders were worried by China’s new crackdown on a range of businesses, Hong Kong led a sell-off throughout most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day’s losses.

Analysts speculate that new limits on China’s tutorial industry, which have hammered private education enterprises, as well as increased actions against tech firms and new laws for property and food delivery companies, have traders wondering where Beijing would strike next.

Concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus type and the sluggish introduction of vaccines are growing, prompting some governments to impose new lockdowns or other containment measures.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s highest-level China-US meetings ended with little progress, implying that tensions between the two countries will continue to simmer.

Following Beijing’s latest effort to tighten control over the economy, Hong Kong’s stock market fell more than 4%, matching Monday’s dip.

China announced over the weekend that it would make it nearly hard to invest in after-school tutoring companies since they would be unable to make a profit, raise financing, or go public.

Officials also sought to bring in tech giant Tencent, while also announcing new measures to safeguard delivery drivers who are underpaid.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank remarked, “China’s regulatory uncertainty is not going away.”

“Indeed, it appears to be expanding, with no clear indication of when or where it will end.”

In Hong Kong, the value of shares in companies affected by the regulatory crackdown plummeted even further, though losses in the education sector were not as severe as they had been on Monday.

Tencent was also penalized after being ordered to renounce exclusive music label rights due to alleged antitrust violations.

Its stock dropped 10%, while Alibaba’s stock dropped more than 6%. Meituan, a food delivery service, has lost more than 17% of its value.

The gloomy atmosphere On Wall Street, Tuesday was a dramatic contrast to Monday, when all three major indices finished at all-time highs, owing to excellent corporate profits and a strong trust in the long-term economic prognosis.

In light of the economic recovery, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s important board meeting for policy guidance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.