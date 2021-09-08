Stocks fall as the economy struggles, while aluminum reaches a 13-year high.

Markets in Europe and the United States continued to fall on Wednesday, as traders worried that the recurrent Covid-19 cases could jeopardize economic recovery, while aluminum prices hit a 13-year high following the coup in Guinea, the world’s largest producer.

In Asia, expectations of further Japanese stimulus aided Tokyo’s recent surge.

Aside from concerns about the coronavirus and its fast-spreading Delta form, a Federal Reserve report said that economic growth “downshifted slightly” in July and August due to labor and material shortages.

“In both the labor and product sectors, supply-side limitations grew more prevalent. Supply shortages or cost concerns much outnumber mentions of Covid, pandemic, or vaccines in the study, according to Oxford Economics’ Kathy Bostjancic.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended the day with minor losses, while the Nasdaq lost 0.6 percent. Frankfurt was down 1.5 percent, while London and Paris were down little under 1%.

Markets in Europe were also keeping an eye on prospects for the end of pandemic central bank support programs, which the Fed predicted may happen by the end of the year.

“Given comments released earlier today from Austrian governing council member Robert Holzmann, who warned that the central bank might normalize policy sooner than markets expect,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said, “Tomorrow’s European Central Bank rate meeting could well be an interesting affair.”

Investors have been waiting for central banks to start tapering their stimulus assistance as economies recover and inflation rises for weeks.

However, job creation in the world’s largest economy slowed significantly last month, probably due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, which many analysts interpreted as a warning the Fed would take its time cutting.

Aluminium prices hit $2,807.50 in Asian trade on the London metals exchange, the most since 2008, on supply fears following Guinea’s coup, which has the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, which is used to make the metal.

After experiencing significant oscillations on Tuesday, Bitcoin has recovered to roughly $46,100, after El Salvador became the first country to utilize it as legal cash.

After a technical fault affected the official digital wallet due to high user demand, the unit dropped nearly a fifth to as low as $43,000, however it was later resolved.

After Japan’s, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed above 30,000 points for the first time since April. Brief News from Washington Newsday.