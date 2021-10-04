Stocks fall as oil prices rise.

On Monday, oil prices rose as OPEC+ adhered to its planned output rise, but US and European markets fell.

OPEC and important allies – known as OPEC+ – chose to remain with their planned mild rise next month, despite the recent surge in prices, sending US oil prices to their highest level since November 2014, at $78.38.

Meanwhile, Brent oil, the key international contract, increased by about 3% to over $81 per barrel.

“Traders are now more confidently stepping out of their cautious stances and pricing in a confirmed, tighter supply market,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head oil markets at Rystad Energy.

Some analysts are concerned that persistent oil prices of $80 per barrel could stymie the global economy’s recovery, which is already hampered by supply chain snafus.

“Producing countries, particularly OPEC+, must be cautious not to allow prices to rise too quickly, otherwise we risk an unpleasant reaction that might stifle post-pandemic economic growth,” Tonhaugen added.

Oil prices continued to surge after the OPEC+ statement, wiping off gains in European equities and sinking US stocks.

In late morning trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were both down more than 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down more than 2%.

In Asia, stocks mainly increased, although Hong Kong fell due to concerns over China Evergrande, a beleaguered property behemoth that has suspended trading in its shares.

Evergrande’s financial crisis, which has engulfed the company in a sea of debt totaling more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks, with fears that its failure could spread to the rest of China’s economy and possibly further.

The pause in trading of the company’s shares was called, according to the firm, “pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside knowledge about a big deal.”

According to sources, Hopson Development Holdings was planning to purchase a 51 percent share in its property services division.

Traders are fearful, though, that Evergrande would skip bond payments, placing it in default.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 2%, already under pressure from concerns about China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including IT firms and casinos.

Tokyo was down 1.1 percent for the sixth straight day, while Taipei was also down.

Brent crude for the North Sea is up 2.9 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.