Stocks fall as disappointing US job data adds to Omicron’s concerns.

Global equities ended a tumultuous week on a gloomy note on Friday, weighed down by lingering concerns about the Omicron variant and disappointment with the latest US job growth numbers.

The latest Covid-19 variety has been found in 38 countries, although no deaths have been reported, according to the WHO, as officials around the world race to stop the significantly modified Covid-19 strain from spreading.

“Despite anecdotal data suggesting symptoms are less severe than first feared,” Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group, said, “investors are clearly still apprehensive about the Omicron variety.”

“As we approach the weekend, when we might learn more about the new strain, it’s only logical that we’re seeing more caution.”

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva cautioned that the current virus strain might stymie global recovery, saying that “a new variation that could spread very quickly can damage confidence.”

The stock exchanges in Paris, Frankfurt, and London have all declined.

Wall Street equities also had a bad day, with the Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology, leading the major indices lower.

In a period in which the Federal Reserve signaled an intention to expedite the withdrawal of its monetary stimulus and possibly boost rates sooner, all three US indices ended the week with weekly losses.

Following DocuSign issued a poor outlook and indicated that demand for its e-signature business was ebbing after a great run during the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak, Wall Street investors fled highly valued tech stocks.

The company’s stock plummeted by more than 40%, while other big companies such as Adobe and other chipmakers were also hit hard.

“Growth stocks are driving the falls,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who also mentioned lingering concerns about the Omicron form of Covid-19 and dissatisfaction that Thursday’s equities surge was not prolonged.

The much-anticipated jobs data released on Friday revealed that the US economy added only 210,000 jobs in the previous month, less than half of what economists had predicted.

Analysts, however, praised the report for being better than the headline figure, noting that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, down four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month. In addition, the labor force participation rate reached its greatest level since the pandemic.

In a note, Oxford Economics observed, “Looking past the disappointing headline print, the specifics of the November jobs data portrayed a more hopeful jobs picture.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2 percent at 34,580.08. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,538.43 in New York (close)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,085.47, down 1.9 percent (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.1 percent at 7,122.32. (close)

