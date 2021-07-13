Stocks fall as consumer prices in the United States rise.

The announcement of the largest increase in US inflation in more than two decades, as well as disappointing results from US investment banks, sent stock markets lower on Tuesday.

Major indices held around zero as trading finished in London, Frankfurt, and Paris, while the Dow Jones index was slightly lower in noon New York markets.

Inflation in the United States increased by 5.4 percent in June, marking the highest increase since August 2008.

Even after excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation increased by 4.5 percent, the most since November 1991, according to the Labor Department.

“The core reading of 4.5 percent is likely the most striking since it removes the kind of volatile features that the Fed may use to explain away such a rise,” said Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG.

Investors are afraid that when countries emerge from Covid lockdowns, significant inflation could prompt the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates sooner than projected, stifling economic growth.

The Fed has predicted that sharp increases in consumer prices will be temporary on multiple occasions, and the markets have accepted that argument so far.

“If today’s number isn’t the high-water mark,” said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets, “then Fed officials may start to move a little bit more uncomfortably as we head into the autumn.”

“For the time being, markets are buying the transitory narrative,” he continued, “but if the current trend continues, ‘transitory’ will be performing a lot more heavy-lifting than it is now.”

The new figures marked “the fourth straight month of above-forecast inflation on both the headline and core fronts,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

The rise in oil costs has been a major factor.

After sliding lower on Monday, they gained ground again Tuesday on reports that demand had soared in June as increased immunization rates aided healthy economic activity, and that demand could continue to rise this month, according to the International Energy Agency.

According to Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, “the oil market might get a lot tighter very rapidly, which could imply the recent pullback has run its course.”

On the business front, second-quarter earnings from US investment banks provided investors with a standard to compare financial stock performance against.

JPMorgan's headline numbers appeared fine, but deeper examination revealed that the results were less than impressive.