Stocks fall as concerns about Covid linger.

Concerns about rising Covid cases dragged on stock markets around the world on Friday, sending them into the red.

Wall Street moved higher at the open as statistics showed an unexpected increase in US retail sales, signaling that consumer spending will help continue economic recovery.

However, the gains were short-lived, as Wall Street fell into the red in early morning trade.

“Covid-19 fears remain, and the economic prognosis is not as bright as it was just a few weeks ago,” said Oanda market analyst Edward Moya.

In many places of the world, the extremely contagious delta variety has caused infection rates to skyrocket, prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions.

Traders in Europe analyzed data indicating that eurozone inflation fell to 1.9 percent in June from 2.0 percent in May, implying that price pressures remain high.

“European stocks have had a solid run-up during the (first) quarter, but the rally’s momentum has recently stalled,” according to Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths.

She said, “Strong corporate profits reports might go a long way toward alleviating the remaining Covid fears.”

Sentiment was also dampened by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, in which he restated the US central bank’s commitment to keep its stimulus programs in place until the economy has completely recovered.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted that inflation would continue to rise for months.

“I believe we will have several more months of fast inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said after US markets closed on Thursday in an interview with CNBC.

In the medium term, she projected, price hikes will return to “normal levels.”

Asian markets were mainly lower on Friday, with Tokyo finishing one percent lower as investors worried about the spread of Covid-19 infections and the Bank of Japan lowered its fiscal year growth prediction.

Late profit-taking wiped away early gains on Hong Kong’s major index, which was flat ahead of a US warning about conducting business in the territory.

In a long-awaited recommendation that has already been criticized by China, US government agencies led by the State Department warned businesses that they face special dangers as a result of a severe national security statute that was enacted a year ago.

According to the alert, there are “increasing dangers” that “may have a negative impact on firms and persons operating in Hong Kong.”

“Hong Kong’s position is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not following through on its promise to deal with the situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.