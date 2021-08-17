Stocks fall as a result of the Delta Variant Doom.

Investors were concerned that a resurgent Delta coronavirus type could stall the global economic recovery, thus global stock markets were largely lower Tuesday.

Following a curfew enforced Monday in Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne over a Delta variant outbreak, New Zealand has ordered a three-day nationwide lockdown, adding to concerns about lockdowns and travel restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

After statistics showed that US retail sales declined 1.1 percent in July, Asian and European markets were lower for the second day in a row, while US stocks were off record highs.

The FTSE 100 stocks index in London rose for the first time in months as official statistics showed a drop in UK unemployment in the second quarter, as the economy began to emerge from its confinement.

Separate data showed that the eurozone economy grew by 2.0 percent in the first half of the year.

On the corporate front, BHP shares jumped more than 7% in London after the mining company announced a multibillion-dollar deal to sell its liquid fossil fuels division as part of its move to cleaner energy.

BHP also reported its largest yearly profit in nearly a decade, thanks to surging copper and iron ore prices, and the stock ended the day up 3%.

For the sixth straight session, the Dow and S&P 500 stock indices closed at all-time highs on Wall Street.

Despite the fact that Chinese statistics released this week showed retail sales and industrial production decreasing in July, the outlook for the global economy remains positive.

A swift economic rebound in China, the world’s second largest economy behind the United States, has been jeopardized by new localized virus quarantines and travel restrictions.

The reduction in US retail sales, which was driven by a 4.3 percent drop in auto sales, may reflect the economic effects of Covid closures and interruptions.

Because more people stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdowns, the auto sector has been hit by a lack of computer chips, which has caused automakers to restrict or even stop production at several plants.

According to industry researcher Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, “the major message from the study is that there were declines in most retail sectors.”

When autos are removed, according to JJ Kinahan of TD Ameritrade, the drop is merely 0.4 percent.

“However, when you combine it with a slew of recent negative data reads, including last Friday’s sentiment print, it portrays a picture of consumers who are less ready to spend,” he said.

Data was collected on Friday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.