Stocks fall as a result of Omicron’s and China’s fallout.

The European and American stock markets fell on Thursday as traders kept an eye on the Omicron coronavirus variety and the consequences from China’s property crisis.

Despite data revealing that new registrations for US unemployment help fell substantially last week, dropping them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the Dow fell less than 0.1 percent in late morning trade.

The FTSE 100 index in London fell 0.2 percent after the UK government strengthened virus restrictions in England in response to an increase in Omicron variant infections, including advice to work from home and the requirement of Covid passports.

The British pound took a hit as well.

“News of further social constraints being enforced in the UK has put a brake on the comeback of not just travel stocks, but brick-and-mortar stores, and hospitality sectors,” Susannah Streeter, senior investing and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

It comes as the UK and other countries battle rising prices, further jeopardizing economic recovery.

Investors were looking forward to Friday’s consumer price index data from the United States, as the Federal Reserve considers when to raise interest rates to combat high inflation.

“It’s apparent that the momentum we experienced at the start of the week has gone,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Investors are concerned of the main central bank meetings coming up next week and are reluctant to take on too much risk ahead of them,” he added.

Even though Latin America’s largest economy is in recession, Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second time on Wednesday.

China announced on Thursday that consumer price inflation in November reached its highest level in almost a year.

The debt issue in China’s property sector was also a topic of discussion.

Two big Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds to foreign creditors, according to Fitch Ratings, as the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector spreads contagion.

Fitch said Evergrande has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time, downgrading the company’s position to a limited default rating.

Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China’s most indebted, had also defaulted on $400 million in bonds, according to Fitch.

Elsewhere Amazon was fined 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by Italy’s antitrust authorities on Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominating position in e-commerce logistics.

Bitcoin has dropped below $50,000 yet again.

"There are a number of reasons why cryptos have been under fire recently," stated.