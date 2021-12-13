Stocks fall and the dollar rises ahead of the Fed’s rate decision.

On Monday, European and US markets fell at the start of a week that will be dominated by central bank interest rate decisions amid rising inflation.

“It’s understandable that there’s been an increase in volatility and market trepidation. After all, it’ll be a big week for global monetary policy, with more than 20 central banks expected to make interest rate decisions “and stimulus programs, according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

This week, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank will all meet to discuss monetary policy.

According to analysts, the development of the Omicron coronavirus strain could cause major central banks to remain cautious and delay hiking interest rates despite rising prices.

Despite the recent surge in US consumer prices, Wall Street hit a new high on Friday, and the market expects the Fed to hike interest rates at least twice in 2022.

The dollar climbed against key rivals on Monday, notably the British pound, which, like the FTSE 100 stock index, was knocked down by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warning of a potential Omicron “tidal wave.”

Following the confirmation of the first death in the UK due to the Omicron variety, Johnson now wants all UK adults to have a booster shot by the new year.

In the aftermath of Omicron, a group of airlines accused the UK government of taking a “haphazard and disproportionate approach” to travel restrictions, and urged more government assistance to avoid a “permanent scarring” of the business.

“The new limits, which are set to take effect this week, are causing more weakness in the airline sector, with IAG, easyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz Air all falling dramatically,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

In other business news, Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime announced it will postpone a planned $767 million IPO in Hong Kong after the US placed it on a no-fly list on human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

It submitted a statement with the Hong Kong stock market saying it would delay its listing “to protect the interests of potential investors” as it considers the consequences of being placed on the blacklist.

After increasing approximately 8% last week, oil prices have dropped.

“It appears like Covid is once again to blame, since the quickly spreading Omicron form poses severe concerns about crude oil consumption as countries return to partial or complete lockdown,” Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets said.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1.0 percent at 35,625.34 points.

THE EURO STOXX 50 IS DOWN 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.