Stocks fall ahead of the Fed’s stimulus decision.

On Wednesday, stock markets mainly fell and the dollar held steady, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated statement on unwinding its massive stimulus program to prop up the economy.

Concerns about China dampened demand forecasts, causing world oil prices to fall.

After closing at all-time highs on Tuesday, Wall Street took a small step down at the opening bell.

Meanwhile, in Europe, London was down, Frankfurt was flat, and Paris was up, breaking a 21-year-old intra-day high.

“If there is no evidence of tension across… markets, it’s largely because we all think we know what will come out of today’s (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchase program,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya explained.

With Wall Street hitting new highs for the third day in a row on Tuesday, investors were able to put long-standing concerns about rising inflation and the likelihood of higher interest rates to the side.

“With the major indices near record highs, there isn’t much worry of the Fed removing the punch bowl,” according to market expert Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com.

“What will be interesting to observe is whether the stock market keeps charging on the predicted conclusion or sees it as an opportunity to dump the news following a massive run based in part on the expectation that the Fed won’t hike its policy rate anytime soon,” he added.

With inflation rising to heights not seen in years, central banks are being forced to scale down the massive financial aid given at the start of the pandemic, which is credited with propelling stocks to new highs and assisting the economic recovery.

While the Fed has made it apparent that it will begin to “taper” or wind down its stimulus program, investors will be on the lookout for clues as to when it will start raising interest rates.

Other central banks have already begun to tighten their purse strings or raised borrowing costs.

To help combat rising inflation, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years on Thursday.

The European Central Bank, however, is “extremely unlikely” to raise interest rates even in 2022, according to head Christine Lagarde.

“Despite the current spike in prices, the medium-term prognosis for inflation remains moderate,” Lagarde said in a speech in Lisbon.

Concerns hit the stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai once more.