Stocks fall ahead of the Fed’s stimulus decision.

Stock markets were largely lower Wednesday, while the dollar remained stable, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated statement on unwinding its massive stimulus program to prop up the economy.

Concerns about China dampened demand estimates, while stocks in the United States increased.

In afternoon trade, Wall Street was mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 both falling.

Meanwhile, in Europe, London ended the day lower and Frankfurt ended the day flat, but Paris surged to smash a 21-year-old intra-day high and set a new record close for the second day in a row.

“If there is no evidence of tension across… markets, it’s largely because we all think we know what will come out of today’s (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchase program,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya explained.

With Wall Street hitting new highs for the third day in a row on Tuesday, investors were able to put long-standing concerns about rising inflation and the likelihood of higher interest rates to the side.

“With the major indices near record highs, there isn’t much worry of the Fed removing the punch bowl,” according to market expert Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com.

“What will be interesting to observe is whether the stock market keeps charging on the predicted conclusion or sees it as an opportunity to dump the news following a massive run based in part on the expectation that the Fed won’t hike its policy rate anytime soon,” he added.

With inflation rising to heights not seen in years, central banks are being forced to scale down the massive financial aid given at the start of the pandemic, which is credited with propelling stocks to new highs and assisting the economic recovery.

While the Fed has made it apparent that it will begin to “taper” or wind down its stimulus program, investors will be looking for clues as to when it will start raising interest rates.

“The taper is likely to be a non-event,” said market analyst Chris Beauchamp of trading platform IG. “Rather, markets want to hear more about the forecast for inflation and growth, as well as any signals on interest rate hikes.”

Other central banks have already begun to tighten their purse strings or raised borrowing costs.

For the first time in more than three years, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday.