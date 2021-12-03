Stocks fall after disappointing US job data.

Equities dipped on Friday as traders worried about the potential economic impact of the Omicron variant following dismal US jobs data.

According to federal data, the US economy added only 210,000 jobs last month. The statistics, which showed a decrease of less than half of what economists expected, sparked concerns about the economy’s health.

“US stocks appear to be leading today’s decline, rolling over in the wake of today’s November US payrolls news,” said CMC Markets market analyst Michael Hewson.

When the data was revealed, stocks initially surged as some investors expected the US Federal Reserve to postpone its withdrawal of stimulus and begin raising interest rates.

They later fell lower, and the Dow was down 0.4 percent by late morning. The S&P 500 index sank 1.0 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.0 percent.

Stock indices in Europe also finished down.

The November non-farm payroll statistics had been anxiously anticipated by investors for its potential impact on the US Federal Reserve.

Inflationary pressures have pushed central bankers to reduce, or ‘taper,’ economic stimulus measures and hike interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the bank would likely accelerate the phase-out of its bond-buying stimulus program before focusing on lowering borrowing costs.

Analysts, however, doubt that the data would persuade the Fed, given that Powell outlined near-term monetary policy in his statement to legislators earlier this week.

“Despite the possibility of Omicron variant, Fed Chair Powell effectively confessed the central bank’s “transitory” view of inflation was erroneous earlier this week, and that they could wrap up asset purchases in the next few months,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Since Omicron made headlines last week, global markets have seen violent fluctuations, forcing some governments to reimpose containment measures that could hamper economic activity.

“Despite anecdotal data suggesting symptoms are less severe than first feared,” Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group, said, “investors are clearly still apprehensive about the Omicron variety.”

“As we approach the weekend, when we might learn more about the new strain, it’s only logical that we’re seeing more caution.”

Doctors in South Africa said on Friday that after Omicron raced over the country, there had been an increase in hospitalizations among small children, but it was too early to tell if they were particularly vulnerable.

Infections have increased in the week since South Africa informed the world about the new Covid version.