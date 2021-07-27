Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meetings, Tech Earnings

On Tuesday, US and European stock markets dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings announcements from major technology companies.

Meanwhile, traders were worried by China’s new crackdown on a variety of businesses, and Hong Kong led a sell-off throughout most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day’s losses.

Analysts speculate that new limits on China’s tutorial industry, which have hammered private education enterprises, as well as increased actions against tech firms and new laws for property and food delivery companies, have traders wondering where Beijing would strike next.

Following Beijing’s latest effort to tighten control over the economy, Hong Kong’s stock market fell more than 4%, matching Monday’s dip.

China announced over the weekend that it would make it nearly hard to invest in after-school tutoring companies since they would be unable to make a profit, raise financing, or go public.

Officials also sought to bring in tech giant Tencent, while also announcing new measures to safeguard delivery drivers who are underpaid.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank remarked, “China’s regulatory uncertainty is not going away.”

“Indeed, it appears to be expanding, with no clear indication of when or where it will end.”

In Hong Kong, the value of shares in companies affected by the regulatory crackdown plummeted even further, though losses in the education sector were not as severe as they had been on Monday.

Tencent was also penalized after being ordered to renounce exclusive music label rights due to alleged antitrust violations.

Its stock dropped 10%, while Alibaba’s stock dropped more than 6%. Meituan, a food delivery service, has lost more than 17% of its value.

The sell-off in Chinese markets had a negative impact on sentiment in Europe.

“The current weakness in Europe appears to be a by-product of broader fears that a policy blunder by Beijing might have global consequences,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

While Hewson believes the fallout has been managed, he believes there is a risk that Chinese authorities would go too far in their crackdown, causing massive capital flight.

Stocks in London fell by 0.4 percent, Frankfurt by 0.6 percent, and Paris by 0.7 percent.

Stocks on Wall Street drew back from new highs achieved on Monday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s important board meeting for policy guidance in light of the economy’s rebound and concerns about rising prices.

While the central bank is expected to keep its accommodative posture for the time being, officials are expected to begin exploring ways to reduce bond purchases. Brief News from Washington Newsday.