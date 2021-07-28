Stocks diverge ahead of the Fed’s rate decision.

Investors carefully awaited a critical Federal Reserve interest rate decision and digested a slew of profits on Wednesday, with US stock markets neutral and European markets rising.

The Dow dropped into negative territory after beginning higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continued to advance as tech firms delivered great results.

London stocks rose 0.3 percent, with travel stocks rising strongly after England relaxed quarantine regulations for vaccinated EU and US visitors.

In addition, Frankfurt gained 0.3 percent, and Paris gained 1.2 percent.

Despite the Spanish lender’s announcement that it had rebounded into a huge quarterly profit, the stock of Santander fell more than 3%.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting finishes later Wednesday, and any comments on the Fed’s plans will be keenly scrutinized in light of the economic recovery, as well as the emergence and spread of the Delta coronavirus type that has sparked an outbreak of infections.

According to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson, “all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve.”

“As always, investors will be interested in hearing the central bank’s current assessment of the US economy’s prospects and whether it is time to tweak policy support measures.

“The development of the Delta virus type in recent weeks and months may provide the Fed justification to keep its policy unchanged, but any indication that the Fed is taking a more forward-looking approach and intending to cut bond purchases may send shockwaves through global markets.”

Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda, warned that the conference could be a letdown.

“Given how the data are performing – discussion of a peak recovery – the believed temporary nature of the inflation numbers, and the increase in Covid cases as the next wave takes hold,” he said, “it appears quite likely that the Fed will kick the can down the road.”

Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Microsoft’s better-than-expected results after the closing bell on Tuesday were also disappointing.

Apple’s third-quarter profit increased to $21.7 billion, thanks to increased iPhone sales and the company’s growing digital services.

Revenue increased 36% year over year to $81.4 billion, the highest quarterly total in the company’s history.

However, on Wednesday, its stock fell 1.0 percent.

“The trouble with being the greatest is that you risk becoming a victim of your own success,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst.

Despite this, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6 percent in late morning trade, and is only a few hundred points away from its all-time high achieved on Monday.

Shares. Brief News from Washington Newsday.