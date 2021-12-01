Stocks Could Have A Bad Month In December.

December may turn out to be a very bad month for Wall Street. The increased volatility that sent traders and investors on a wild trip at the end of November may continue into the new year.

December is traditionally a good month for stocks, thanks to end-of-year bonuses and the holiday spirit, which create a high mood among market players. “Looking back since 2009, the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both have a 75% success rate for the month of December,” says Jake Wujastyk, TrendSpider’s principal market analyst. “Since the end of the financial crisis in 2009, the Nasdaq has had a 58 percent win rate, meaning that December has a higher monthly closing than November 58 percent of the time.” However, as evidenced by the Dow’s 8.7% drop and the S&P 500’s 9% drop in December 2018, Decembers can be painful months. That was Wall Street’s worst performance since 1931.

While the chances are in favor of a good December this year, there are also compelling reasons to gamble for a bad month. “In terms of implied volatility, December has been the calmest month of the year on average,” says Garrett DeSimone, PhD, an economist and chief quant at OptionMetrics. “For the first time in decades, inflation levels and the FOMC’s response to increased prices are under the limelight. Market participants may be more sensitive to inflation statistics and the pace of rate hikes as a result of these scheduled events, which might aggravate volatility in the middle of the month.” Then there’s the fresh battle among Washington politicians about funding for the government beyond December 3 and lifting the debt ceiling to avert a US financial default. While achieving a deal before the deadline is the most likely scenario, there is always a “tail risk” that no compromise will be reached. Global financial markets would surely be thrown into chaos as a result of this.

There’s also the threat of stagflation, which is characterized by excessive inflation and weak growth. It’s a possibility that looks more plausible now that the fast-spreading Covid-19 variation known as ‘omicron’ has been discovered in South Africa. Several countries have already blocked their borders to South Africa and are taking additional precautions to safeguard their nationals from the new threat.

This is not a good development for the stock market. Border closures and other limitations on people and goods mobility are jeopardizing the fragile recovery from the pandemic slump. According to a government report, for example. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.