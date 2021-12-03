Stocks Benefit From Weak US Job Data.

On Friday, stocks rose as dismal US jobs data lessened the likelihood of a swift tightening of monetary policy in the United States.

According to federal data, the US economy added only 210,000 jobs last month. The statistics, which showed a decrease of less than half of what economists expected, sparked concerns about the economy’s health.

“Aggressive tapering is no longer an option,” said AvaTrade’s chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam.

“US equity futures have also moved higher as traders feel a little more at ease as a result of this data,” he added.

However, the bump vanished, and the Dow rose 0.3 percent when futures trading on Wall Street opened.

Following the announcement of the data, European stock indices jumped 0.5 percent when Wall Street opened, and Asian stocks rose earlier in the day.

The November non-farm payroll data was anxiously awaited by investors for its potential impact on the US Federal Reserve.

Inflationary pressures have pushed central bankers to reduce, or ‘taper,’ economic stimulus measures and hike interest rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the bank would likely accelerate the phase-out of its bond-buying stimulus program before focusing on lowering borrowing costs.

However, the dismal jobs numbers may cause the Fed to pause, as higher interest rates would stifle what appears to be a sagging recovery.

Other analysts doubt the Fed will be swayed, citing Powell’s testimony to legislators earlier this week, in which he set out the Fed’s near-term monetary policy.

“Despite the possibility of Omicron variant, Fed Chair Powell effectively confessed the central bank’s “transitory” view of inflation was erroneous earlier this week, and that they could wrap up asset purchases in the next few months,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Since Omicron made headlines last week, global markets have seen violent fluctuations, forcing some governments to reimpose containment measures that could hamper economic activity.

“Despite anecdotal data suggesting symptoms are less severe than first feared,” Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group, said, “investors are clearly still apprehensive about the Omicron variety.”

“As we approach the weekend, when we might learn more about the new strain, it’s only logical that we’re seeing more caution.”

Doctors in South Africa said on Friday that after Omicron raced over the country, there had been an increase in hospitalizations among small children, but it was too early to tell if they were particularly vulnerable.

Infections have increased in the week since South Africa made the world aware of the new Covid version.