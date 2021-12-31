Stocks around the world have lost ground after a strong year.

The final trading session of 2021 saw global stock markets settle lower on Friday, capping a year of significant gains as economies rebounded despite persistent restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

On Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 index had its strongest December in nearly a decade, gaining 27.1 percent for the third year in a row.

This year, the index set 70 new highs, “second only to 1954,” according to analyst Sam Stovall. “2021 was a fantastic year.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, while the Nasdaq gained 21.4 percent thanks to high-flying tech firms.

In a brief trading day ahead of the New Year, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent, bringing the year’s total gain to 14 percent.

This year, the Paris CAC 40 index soared over 29%, its greatest performance in over 20 years.

The DAX index in Germany completed the year with a roughly 16 percent gain in 2021.

While markets rose in 2021, they have swung back and forth in recent months as investors fretted about resurgent inflation, the end of central bank stimulus, and the lingering coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal Reserve has expressed concern about rising prices, and it is likely to begin raising interest rates from zero in the first months of next year, after drawing down its stimulus bond-buying program.

“As we move ahead to 2022, uncertainties about inflation, growth, and the… pandemic remain, while the monetary policy picture is clouded by the possibility of more (central bank) rate hikes in the following months,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group, said.

“Overall, it appears reasonable to predict continued stock gains, but possibly with less of the euphoria we witnessed in 2021.”

Oil prices fell 2% on Friday after surging more than 50% this year on a robust return in petroleum demand following a disastrous pandemic-plagued 2020.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s major market index ended the day higher on Friday, owing to rising Chinese technology stocks.

On a day when many Asian bourses were closed for public holidays, including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by more than 1%.

In 2021, the Hang Seng was the world’s worst-performing major index, falling over 14%.

It comes after a difficult year for many Chinese IT behemoths, which have been pummeled by Beijing’s efforts to limit their clout.

Stocks around the world battled to gain ground. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.