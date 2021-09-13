Stocks around the world are mixed ahead of key US inflation data.

Global stock markets were divided on Monday, with Wall Street mostly recovering from a rough week as traders await official data on whether US inflation has calmed.

Markets have been unstable recently as signs of a slowing economy have emerged, exacerbated by growing Covid-19 infection rates and signals of rising inflation, which could lead the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

Analysts will closely examine Tuesday’s consumer price report, which could aggravate or alleviate inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s closely watched meeting later this month.

The Fed has argued that price increases are temporary and do not necessitate a drastic change in monetary policy, and the market has mostly agreed with this view.

The Dow and S&P 500 both ended the day higher, while the Nasdaq fell. Last week, all three indices lost ground.

Since corporate earnings season is essentially finished, “We’re heading into this peculiar period, where you kind of have a paucity of numbers,” according to JJ Kinahan of TD Ameritrade.

“The market is seeking for anything to trade off” in that “no-land,” man’s he said.

The main equity markets in Europe rose, while Asian markets remained mixed.

Hong Kong was the biggest loser, with tech companies absorbing the brunt of the criticism due to persistent fears about China’s crackdown on the industry.

Alibaba, the world’s most valuable company, fell more than 4% after Chinese regulators required major modifications to Alipay, the country’s most popular payment app.

According to the Financial Times, Alipay, which has over a billion customers in China and other Asian countries, has been urged to spin off its profitable micro lending business.

Ant Group, the company’s parent company, is China’s largest payments services provider and a subsidiary of Alibaba.

In other markets, oil prices rose as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries raised its prediction for 2022 oil demand, while aluminum prices hit $3,000 per ton for the first time in 13 years on Monday.

After crude rose roughly 1%, Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group, said, “Soaring commodities prices show little sign of letting up.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.8 percent to 34,869.63. (close)

S&P 500: Up 0.2 percent to 4,468.73 in New York (close)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,105.58, down 0.1 percent (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.6 percent at 7,069.77. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.6 percent at 15,701.42. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent at 6,676.93. (close)

EURO STOXX 50: 4,189.53, up 0.5 percent (close)

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo is up 0.2 percent.