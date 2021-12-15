Stocks around the world are falling in anticipation of central bank decisions.

On Tuesday, European and US markets fell as investors remained cautious ahead of this week’s crucial central bank decisions.

Following a week of gains, world oil prices have fallen due to concerns about the impact of an increase in new coronavirus infections on demand.

Central bank policymakers are grappling with surging inflation, which is caused in part by soaring energy prices.

At the same time, many investors are concerned that the Omicron variety may jeopardize the global recovery.

“Investors should expect stock markets to be volatile in the remaining days of the week as central banks from large economies such as the United States, Europe, and England are likely to express their monetary policies,” said Naeem Aslam of AvaTrade.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will release its latest policy decision, which might send a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England will speak.

“The question this week is whether central banks see inflation or Omicron as the greater concern,” said currency trading site Oanda analyst Crag Erlam.

“Omicron has obviously cast a large shadow of doubt over the economy’s prospects in the next months, just as several countries prepare to tighten monetary policy,” he added.

Erlam believes officials will warn of coming action rather than tightening borrowing conditions this week, given the majority belief that inflation pressures will lessen.

However, statistics showing that US wholesale prices jumped 9.6% year over year in November bolstered hopes that rate hikes may occur sooner than predicted.

“Another hot US (wholesale prices) report is heightening concerns that the Federal Reserve’s line of least resistance in 2022 will likely be one of considerably more aggressive monetary tightening,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Following a poor day in Europe, Wall Street markets fell, with tech firms leading the way lower. The Nasdaq has dropped by 1.1 percent.

Elsewhere Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors focused on the Omicron coronavirus type and the Chinese housing market’s difficulties.

Following a solid performance last week, equities have sunk this week as Britain became the latest country to step up its response to the Omicron strain, and China reported its first case, raising fears that the global recovery could be jeopardized.

Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney all deteriorated as a result of these anxieties.

Both Hong Kong and Shanghai ended the day in the red, dragged down by. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.