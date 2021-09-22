Stocks are surging ahead of the Fed’s announcement.

Stock markets were higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from recent severe losses, as fears about Chinese property behemoth Evergrande faded ahead of a critical Federal Reserve statement.

The dollar rose versus most of its major competitors, while oil prices remained strong.

The announcement that Evergrande has agreed to repay interest on one of its significant debts calmed nerves, averting a default that many feared would wreak havoc on the domestic and global economies.

However, traders were waiting for the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting later Wednesday, which could reveal a schedule for starting to unwind its massive monetary easing program.

Analysts expected the Fed to hint at withdrawing stimulus but remain cautious about its outlook and refrain from making any big measures.

“After some really awful days for equities in recent sessions, Europe and portions of Asia were more cheerful on Wednesday,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould, who added that the Fed’s decision “could provide markets some support.”

However, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada warned that in the case of a “hawkish tilt from the Fed, which may induce some risk aversion,” “volatility” might return to the markets.

“The later tapering begins, the better for risk assets – and gold,” Razaqzada said, adding that “overall, there is a bigger danger that the Fed will come off as more hawkish than in June.”

The meeting of the US central bank takes place against the backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and faltering global GDP.

Despite these worries, the Dow Jones index gained more than 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.0 percent two hours into trading on Wall Street, while Frankfurt, London, and Paris all ended the day in the black.

Fed officials have indicated that they will begin winding down the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the recession, which have been critical in fueling a global economic and equity-price recovery, by the end of the year.

The general belief is that the initial announcement will be made in November, followed by the first cut the following month. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could still provide further information on the timeline.

The move comes as the Fed strives to put a lid on rising prices and avoid overheating the improving economy.

On the corporate front, shares in Entain increased by more than 5% after the UK gambling behemoth said it had received a buyout approach from a US competitor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.