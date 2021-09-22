Stocks are rising as investors await the Fed’s announcement.

Stock markets broadly climbed on Wednesday, recouping some of their recent losses as fears about Chinese property behemoth Evergrande faded ahead of a major Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar rose versus most of its major competitors, while oil prices remained strong.

The announcement that Evergrande has agreed to repay interest on one of its significant debts calmed nerves, averting a default that many feared would wreak havoc on the domestic and global economies.

However, traders were waiting for the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting later Wednesday, which could reveal a schedule for starting to unwind its massive monetary easing program.

“After some extremely awful days for equities in recent sessions, Europe and portions of Asia were more cheerful on Wednesday,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould remarked, adding that the Fed decision “could lend more assistance to markets.”

However, Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at ThinkMarkets, warned that in the case of “a hawkish tilt from the Fed, which may induce some risk aversion,” “volatility” might return to the markets.

“The later tapering begins, the better for risk assets – and gold,” Razaqzada said, adding that “overall, there is a bigger danger that the Fed will come off as more hawkish than in June.”

The meeting of the US central bank takes place against the backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and faltering global GDP.

Despite these worries, Wall Street was up 0.6 percent just after the opening bell, with Frankfurt, London, and Paris following suit.

Fed officials have indicated that they will begin winding down the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the recession, which have been critical in fueling a global economic and equity-price recovery, by the end of the year.

The general belief is that the initial announcement will be made in November, followed by the first cut the following month. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could still provide further information on the timeline.

The move comes as the Fed strives to put a lid on rising prices and avoid overheating the improving economy.

On the corporate front, Entain’s stock rose 6% after the UK gambling behemoth reported that it had received a $22.5 billion buyout approach from US rival DraftKings.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6 percent to 33,107.84 points.

The FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 percent to 7,080.22 in London.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,458.69, up 0.7 percent.

CAC 40: UP 1.3 in Paris.