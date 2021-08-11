Stocks are rising as inflation in the United States moderates.

On Wednesday, stock markets rose as data showed US inflation easing in July, important data that might influence Federal Reserve discussions over whether or not to wind down its enormous stimulus program.

After a recent run of pressure induced by the threat of central banks tightening their monetary policies to manage skyrocketing inflation, as well as the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus, stocks have had a mainly good week.

However, according to US government data, the consumer price index increased 0.5 percent month over month in July, slower than in June. On an annual basis, it was at 5.4 percent, the same as in June.

As the global economy rebounds from a catastrophic downturn last year, central bank officials have stressed that the inflationary pressure is just transitory.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, “the significant message for the market is the decrease in year-over-year readings, which fits into the ‘peak inflation’ narrative.”

“The stock market is taking some solace in the prospect of less pronounced inflation pressures in the months ahead,” he said.

“There is enough in the CPI report to spin the inflation story either way,” O’Hare added, “so it wouldn’t be surprising to see another mixed day of trading.”

The news that US President Joe Biden’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure spending measure had finally passed the Senate boosted Wall Street on Tuesday, while Asian and European stocks climbed on Wednesday.

In early trade on Wednesday, the Dow was up 0.6 percent.

The Fed’s decision on when to begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main pillar of support for global markets since April last year, could be influenced by July inflation figures.

In recent months, rising prices and record job growth have increased pressure on the bank to tighten policy to keep the economy from overheating.

With some officials expressing support for tightening before the end of the year, the question now is when, not if, it will happen, leading some to predict a rate hike as early as 2022.

“There appears to be agreement that we are approaching that point, but investors are confident that the Fed will not slam on the brakes too hard,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

World central bankers will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month for an annual conference, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak.

Following the release of the inflation statistics, the dollar fell against other major currencies.

