Stocks are rising as inflation in the United States decreases.

On Wednesday, stock markets mainly rose as data showed US inflation easing in July, easing concerns about the Federal Reserve’s big stimulus program being phased out.

In lunchtime trade, the Dow was up 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 was unchanged, a day after Wall Street set new highs following the Senate’s adoption of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, went down.

Asian and European stocks ended the day higher, with Frankfurt’s DAX setting a new high and Paris nearing its all-time high.

After a recent run of pressure induced by the threat of central banks tightening their monetary policies to manage skyrocketing inflation, as well as the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus, stocks have had a mainly good week.

However, according to US government data, the consumer price index increased 0.5 percent month over month in July, a slower rate than in June. On an annual basis, it was at 5.4 percent, the same as in June.

As the global economy rebounds from a catastrophic downturn last year, central bank officials have stressed that the inflationary pressure is just transitory.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, “the significant message for the market is the decrease in year-over-year readings, which fits into the ‘peak inflation’ narrative.”

“The stock market is taking some solace in the prospect of less pronounced inflation pressures in the months ahead,” he said.

“There is enough in the CPI report to spin the inflation story either way,” O’Hare continued, “so it wouldn’t be surprising to see another mixed day of trading,” he added.

In comparison to other major currencies, the dollar was weakening.

Oil prices plummeted as the US cautioned that an agreement reached by the world’s main crude producers at OPEC+ to boost supply was “just not enough.”

The Fed’s decision on when to begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main pillar of support for global markets since April last year, could be influenced by the inflation statistics.

“There appears to be agreement that we are approaching that point, but investors are confident that the Fed will not slam on the brakes too hard,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

“We can all breathe a bit easier, but safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it’s likely to be revealed next month,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In recent months, rising prices and record job creation have increased pressure on the bank to.