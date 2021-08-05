Stocks are rebounding, but China and Delta’s fears are dampening optimism.

Stock markets rose Monday, but concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus type and China’s regulatory crackdown dampened investor optimism about the global recovery.

Efforts by US senators to reach an agreement on President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure program failed to provide much of a boost, and all eyes were on the release of US jobs data at the end of the week as businesses struggled to fill vacancies.

On the corporate front, shares in Afterpay, a Sydney-listed company, jumped about 19% after Square, led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, announced it would buy the buy-now, pay-later company for US$29 billion.

In the latest hint of a brighter global outlook, data released last week revealed that the US economy had recovered to pre-pandemic levels – albeit at a slower pace than projected – and that the eurozone had grown at a considerably faster rate than expected.

However, observers said the boom that has characterized global markets for much of the last year is fading as investors become more concerned about rising inflation, which many have predicted will force central banks to tighten their ultra-easy monetary policies.

Add to that certain countries’ slow Covid-19 vaccination programs and the quick spread of the Delta form, which has resulted in the reinstatement of lockdowns and other containment measures.

China, the world’s economic powerhouse, has seen an increase in cases, despite having mostly controlled the disease. However, several of its cities have been compelled to implement new control measures.

“Shares remain vulnerable to a short-term correction or volatility as worldwide coronavirus cases rise, the inflation worry persists, and we enter seasonally weaker months,” AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver said.

“However, rising corporate profits and reduced bond yields in the United States are giving support.”

Traders are also keeping an eye on China after authorities there launched a crackdown on private tuition organizations, as well as the IT and property sectors, last week.

Despite officials and state media attempting to soothe markets in the face of a meltdown, the steps stoked fears that other industries could be next.

FTSE 100: Up 0.9 percent to 7,097.66 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.1 percent to 15,558.54 points.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.7 percent at 6,660.36.

At 4,112.11, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.6 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 1.8 percent to 27,781.02 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.1 points. Brief News from Washington Newsday.