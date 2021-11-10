Stocks are primarily falling as inflation fears grow.

On Wednesday, stock markets tumbled sharply, continuing Wall Street’s fall from a string of all-time highs, as the specter of inflation resurfaced to frighten investors.

In afternoon trade, all three major US indices fell slightly, while most major European markets were in negative territory for the majority of the day until staging a late rally.

Bitcoin, gold, and silver all increased in value, with the crypto currency setting a new high as investors seek assets that can protect their funds from the corrosive effects of inflation.

The US consumer price index hit a 30-year high in October, according to official numbers released on Wednesday. Officials from the US Federal Reserve have stated that inflationary pressure is merely temporary.

“Bitcoin is being viewed by investors as a weapon for combating inflation. Who can blame them, after all? “What if the Fed was mistaken on inflation?” Fiona Cincotta, a City Index expert, agreed.

“As strange as it may sound for such a volatile currency, bitcoin’s standing as a safe haven may increase.”

Bitcoin hit a high of $68,744 before sliding slightly below its previous high of $68,513 achieved on Tuesday. Gold increased by 1.6 percent to $1,860.7 per ounce, while silver increased by 3.5 percent to $25.16 per ounce.

According to market monitoring firm Factset, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all resumed their retreat from the longest run of record-high closing since 1997 in New York.

“We’ve just had too nice a run not to take a breather and draw back a little,” said Neil Wilson, Markets.com’s chief markets analyst.

While technical reasons contributed to the market’s gloom, the fundamentals that underpin the recovery remain robust: good corporate earnings and economic growth, and few evidence that the Fed is about to unleash a severe attack on inflation.

“The main question is whether markets believe inflation will worsen, creating more of a negative for valuations and earnings, or whether it will moderate,” Wilson said.

China also released a report on Wednesday indicating that factory gate prices rose 13.5 percent year over year in October, to their highest level in more than two decades, due to skyrocketing energy prices and supply disruptions caused by coronavirus lockdowns in areas of the nation.

After Wall Street’s record-breaking run upward came to a stop on Tuesday, European indices took their cue early in the day from losses in Asia.

However, by late afternoon, most indices had reversed direction and were trading higher.

“There are global markets. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.