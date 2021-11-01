Stocks are mostly up, but Hong Kong is being hit by China data.

World stock markets were broadly up on Monday, with Tokyo leading the way, as a victory for Japan’s ruling party in a weekend general election fueled prospects of new stimulus, though Hong Kong was rocked by data showing China’s economy is weakening further.

The yen fell to a four-year low versus the dollar, indicating that Japan is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the near term, in contrast to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to reveal plans to start cutting its pandemic-fueled stimulus support this week.

“European markets are following Japan’s trend after the Nikkei was boosted by a Liberal Democrat majority,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading firm.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gained a substantial majority in the weekend election, giving him the flexibility to push through a large-scale spending program to jump-start the country’s lagging economy.

Investors were waiting for the Federal Reserve to announce a timeline for unwinding its massive bond-buying stimulus program this week.

Following the monetary policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech that will be closely watched for clues as to when the US central bank may begin raising interest rates.

The news that inflation in the United States had reached a 30-year high and a 13-year high in the eurozone contributed to long-standing concerns that price rises were out of control, putting additional pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

“Given that (the start of tapering) is widely expected, more focus will be on Chair Powell’s press conference and whether this signals the Fed is becoming less confident in the inflation picture and whether they are beginning to see the case for multiple hikes in 2022 as the market is pricing,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates this week, following in the footsteps of other financial authorities such as those in South Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore.

While investors adjust to the threat of higher borrowing costs, stock markets continue to rise, with all three major Wall Street indices ending the week at new highs, thanks to a mainly positive earnings season.

“After being positive on equities, it feels right to be a little more cautious this week,” said Pepperstone Financial’s Chris Weston.

"However, the fact that stocks have held up so well in the face of such rapid.