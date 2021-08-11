Stocks are mostly higher as recovery hopes outweigh the effects of the virus and the Fed’s woes.

Stocks are generally higher as optimism about a comeback outweighs the virus’s effects and the Fed’s troubles.

On Tuesday, European and Asian stock markets were mostly higher, as optimism about the long-term global outlook offset concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta virus and expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to reduce its huge financial assistance.

Oil prices have recovered from Monday’s severe losses, which were attributed to fears of future coronavirus lockdowns having an impact on demand.

The dollar soared to a four-month high against the euro on anticipation of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

“Given the US economic story, a stronger dollar theme is emerging, which might be a short-term drag on crude prices,” said Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA.

Infection rates continue to climb around the world, prompting new lockdowns and other containment measures in several nations, primarily China and Australia.

As a result, several analysts’ growth estimates have been revised.

At the same time, the US economy appears to be picking up speed, with nearly 1.8 million jobs added in June and July and some of the world’s most successful firms reporting positive earnings.

With inflation at multi-year highs, the Fed is under pressure to contain costs by tapering the ultra-loose monetary policies introduced at the outbreak, with some seeing a rate hike in late 2022.

“Investors should be mindful that if inflation rises, the Fed may be forced to speed the reduction of its massive bond purchases, which have aided the US economy since the coronavirus outbreak began,” said Naeem Aslam, market analyst at Avatrade.

“These unprecedented stimulus measures increased liquidity, enabling stock markets to reach new highs.”

The Atlanta Fed’s President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the central bank’s goals of lowering unemployment and maintaining long-term high inflation were close to being realized.

According to economists, the Fed’s enormous bond-buying program would most likely be tapered. On Wednesday, the much-anticipated US inflation statistics will be announced.

In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent to 7,125.48 points.

In Frankfurt, the DAX 30 is up 0.2 percent at 15,770.94.

In Paris, the CAC 40 is up 0.1 percent at 6,819.84.

The EURO STOXX 50 index closed at 4,188.86, up 0.3 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.2 percent to 27,888.15. (close)

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 1.2 percent to 26,605.62. (close)

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,529.93, up 1.0 percent (close)

New York City – At 35,101.85, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.3 percent. (close)

Against the dollar, the euro is losing ground. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.