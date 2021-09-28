Stocks are mostly down, as oil has risen beyond $80.

Tuesday’s stock market losses were largely due to a rising dollar, increasing oil costs, a political standstill in Germany, and fears over US debt.

As the globe slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis, Brent crude oil rose above $80 a barrel for the first time in almost three years on expectations of surging demand and concerns about tight supplies.

The largest economy in Europe Germany was meanwhile headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling following weekend elections.

Even after losing a close election to the Social Democrats, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have insisted on forming a government.

Fears of the ailing Chinese developer Evergrande collapsing have subsided for the time being, while the problem is still being closely monitored.

Concerns that an energy shortage in China could stifle growth in the world’s second-largest economy are adding to the pessimism, according to analysts, with Goldman Sachs cutting its growth forecast for this year.

“While each country appears to be dealing with its own set of problems, the continuous squeeze on energy supplies has helped drive fuel prices considerably higher across the board,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading.

“While many investors have been diversifying their portfolios away from fossil fuels and toward green energy, we are witnessing a lack of supply and persistent demand drive up oil, coal, and gasoline prices in recent weeks.”

The drawn-out debt limit issue in Washington, where Republicans have blocked a Democrat proposal to raise the US borrowing limit, means the government will likely run out of cash by the end of the week, is adding to investor concern.

But, more concerning, the government could default on its debt commitments next month, triggering a catastrophic financial crisis, according to most experts, with Republicans stating that they will not pay for Democrats’ spending plans.

Several high-ranking officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have pushed lawmakers to take a step back and lift the cap.

The situation is escalating as Democrats fight to pass President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending legislation, with party infighting fueling fears that the president’s agenda will be sunk.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent to 7,028.47 points in London.

Frankfurt – DAX: DOWN 1.2 percent at 15,385.05

CAC 40 in Paris is down 1.7 percent at 6,535.32.

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.8 percent at 4,092.38

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 30,183.96 (close)

