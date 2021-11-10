Stocks are mostly down as inflation fears resurface.

Concerns over high inflation returned to the fore on Wednesday, with consumer prices in the United States and China continuing to rise.

After a record-breaking run higher on Wall Street came to an end on Tuesday, European indices took their cue from losses in Asia.

The gain in London was aided by a spike in the share price of British broadcaster ITV, which anticipated record advertising income.

A day after hitting a record high of $68,513, Bitcoin was hovering around $67,000.

“Another poor start for European trade follows an Asian session driven by fears about manufacturers’ seemingly unquenchable inflation pressure,” said Joshua Mahony, an IG trading group analyst.

While markets, notably in the United States, have hit new highs in recent days and weeks, traders are concerned about a steady stream of data indicating global inflationary pressures developing as supply chains become clogged and demand rises.

As a result, central banks have become more hawkish, with some raising interest rates and others scaling back massive support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic, which have been critical to the recent recovery in global shares.

China released a report on Wednesday showing that factory gate prices increased 13.5 percent year over year in October, reaching their highest level in more than two decades, owing to rising energy prices and supplies being disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns in areas of the country.

Inflationary pressures on consumers have also increased, according to the data.

The readings will give monetary officials a dilemma as they try to keep prices under control while also providing support to the economy as the recovery stutters under the weight of recent Covid flareups.

The US Labor Department announced on Tuesday that wholesale prices were high last month, and analysts predicted that the trend would continue this year.

The consumer price index for the United States will be revealed on Wednesday.

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 7,311.75 points in London.

DAX is down 0.1 percent at 16,025.64 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.2 percent at 7,028.65.

At 4,339.56, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.1 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 29,106.78. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.7 percent to 24,996.14. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,492.46 is down 0.4 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.3 percent at 36,319.98. (close)

At 2150 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1561, down from $1.1594.

At 2150 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1561, down from $1.1594.

The pound is currently trading at $1.3519 against the dollar.