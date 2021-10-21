Stocks are mostly down, and Bitcoin is falling.

Stock markets tumbled sharply on Thursday as investors worried about the implications from China’s Evergrande debacle.

Bitcoin fell from its all-time high hit on Wednesday, while oil prices fell by more than 2%.

The proposed sale of Evergrande’s property services unit has collapsed, sending Asian and European stock markets into a tailspin.

Evergrande cautioned that it could not guarantee satisfying its debt obligations after resuming stock market trading after a more than two-week ban, reigniting worries of contagion.

The company’s stock plummeted on Thursday.

United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that the firm’s share price “is going to take the elevator down” without “the infusion of cash from the sale” of assets.

“China’s Evergrande crisis has resurfaced,” AJ Bell financial expert Danni Hewson observed.

“This had a negative impact on stocks with Chinese exposure, particularly in the mining industry.”

Evergrande Property Services Group had hoped that the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 percent interest would give it with much-needed funds to service its debts.

“Any hope that the corporation will find the means to make an offshore coupon payment before the end of the grace period this weekend is undoubtedly gone, triggering a default unless the terms are renegotiated,” said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam.

The announcement will rekindle concerns about the wider economy, given that the property sector accounts for a large portion of China’s GDP and several other developers have lately missed loan payment deadlines.

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Top officials from the People’s Bank of China and regulators have stressed, however, that the crisis’ consequences can be contained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a day after setting a new intraday high.

In early trade, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P500 both flipped around despite a steady stream of mainly favorable earnings announcements and a pandemic-era low in unemployment claims.

Before heading lower, the S&P 500 soared to only a few points shy of an all-time high.

Bitcoin fell 3.5 percent to $63,694.36 in other markets.

On Wednesday, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency hit a new high of $66,976 after a financial instrument dedicated to it had a successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

"In bitcoin, we may be seeing some profit-taking," said Oanda's Erlam, adding that "in the longer run, it appears there's plenty."