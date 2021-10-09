Stocks are mostly down after the disappointing US jobs report.

Global stock markets were largely lower on Friday as oil prices continued to increase, adding to inflation concerns, following weaker-than-expected US jobs data.

Due to decreased public sector personnel and sluggish hiring in bars and restaurants, the much-anticipated Labor Department data revealed the United States gained only 194,000 jobs last month, less than half the figure forecast by economists.

On the plus side, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, which was lower than predicted, and the previous two months’ job gains were revised upwards.

“It wasn’t as bad as it seemed,” TD Ameritrade’s JJ Kinahan said of the monthly report, adding that the fall in school hiring skewed the total statistic.

Following a tumultuous session, Wall Street indices concluded the day with small losses, but weekly gains.

Analysts believe the Federal Reserve will keep to its strategy to reduce stimulus shortly. According to Kinahan, this lays the stage for more choppy weather in the coming weeks.

“I believe we’ll see more increased volatility and volatile sessions,” he added, “because you’re seeing market pressures on interest rates in anticipation of the Fed at some point announcing about when they’re going to start tapering specifically.”

The unofficial start of the third-quarter earnings season will be next week, with reports from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and other banks. Analysts are concerned that rising costs as a result of supply chain snarls and shortages of critical raw materials may eat into business profitability.

Stock markets in Frankfurt and Paris closed the day in the red in Europe. Only the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE finished the week on a higher note.

“”A bit of a flat conclusion to an otherwise interesting week that has seen investors whipsaw between panic and optimism,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, adding that investors are “blissfully disregarding” threats like increased energy costs as “crisis season approaches.”

”

Oil prices have resumed their upward trend, owing to increased demand expectations and supply concerns.

After a global rise Thursday, Asian stock markets ended the week higher as US senators chose to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,746.25 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,746.25 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,746.25 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,746.25 Dow Jones Industrial Average: (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,391.34 in New York (close)

Nasdaq: DOWN 0.5 percent at 14,579.54 in New York (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent to 7,095.55 points (close)

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,206.13, down 0.3 percent (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.6 percent at 6,559.99. (close)

At 4,073.29, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.6 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.