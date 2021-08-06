Stocks are mixed, while the dollar is rising as a result of positive US job data.

On Friday, stock markets were divided, and the dollar climbed, as investors evaluated a positive US employment data against fears that the Federal Reserve would reduce support sooner than expected to avoid the economy overheating.

The dollar rose as government data indicated that the US economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent, a half-point lower than in June.

The stock markets of the United States diverged. As US Treasury yields increased, the Dow and S&P 500 opened at new highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index moved lower. Higher interest rates have a greater impact on technology equities.

After more impressive earnings reports from European corporations, the FTSE 100 in London was flat, but other indices in Paris and Frankfurt closed higher. Asian stocks finished the week with a disappointing performance.

According to Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, the jobs report is “very wonderful news, just what we needed.”

However, the Nasdaq’s poor performance signaled that investors were also concerned about how the data may affect the Federal Reserve’s intentions to unwind its stimulus program.

In a commentary, Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said, “The major lesson from the data is that it is likely to force the Fed toward a decision to taper its asset purchases sooner rather than later.”

“The bar was set quite high today, and the economy delivered,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He said the jobs report “assuaged some inflationary concerns.”

According to Moya, the Fed will be “pleased” with the jobs report and expects another strong reading before announcing tapering at its September policy meeting.

“However, if the unemployment rate falls to 5.1% before the September meeting, they may be able to move sooner.”

Despite new records on Wall Street, the global spread of the Delta coronavirus type has depressed overall market confidence this week.

“Delta fears persist, however given the great efficiency of vaccines, markets continue to perceive it as a window of delay rather than derailment,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“Despite this, given the spread of Delta, a lot of US corporations have put back the date when they expect most people to return to work.”

Another day of excellent news followed, with Dutch bank ING reporting a nearly fivefold increase in second-quarter profit and Danish shipping giant Maersk reporting a nearly ninefold gain in profit.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4 percent at 35,189.25 points.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.04 percent to 7,122.95 in London (close)

DAX is a stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. Brief News from Washington Newsday.