Stocks are mixed in response to inflation and growth forecasts.

Traders reacted to a mixed economic growth picture, lingering inflation concerns, and a favorable report on struggling Chinese property company Evergrande on Thursday, causing stock markets to differ.

After gains in Asia, Europe’s main market indices largely nudged higher about lunchtime.

After a record-breaking run upward in recent weeks, Wall Street closed lower for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

As news of rising US inflation raised market expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, the euro and the British pound fell to multi-month lows against the dollar.

Oil prices have continued to fall as a result of concerns about inflation in the United States.

“There’s a fear that consumers and markets may have to tolerate even more price increases,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The US consumer price index, which touched a 31-year high last month, surpassed expectations on Wednesday, placing further pressure on the Federal Reserve to intervene to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control.

While Fed officials claim the increase is only temporary when the global economy returns to some sort of normalcy next year, analysts warn that the agony could last for a long time.

“The inflation picture is likely to get worse before it gets better,” Wells Fargo & Co.’s Sarah House predicted.

The prospect for growth was also in the spotlight, as Brussels boosted its prediction for eurozone output this year on Thursday.

At the same time, official data revealed that the UK’s economic recovery slowed dramatically in the third quarter due to supply limitations as countries reopened following pandemic lockdowns.

Back in Asia, Bloomberg News reported that Evergrande has paid interest on bonds once more, calming concerns about the company’s impending demise and potential contagion outside of China.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent to 7,364.00 points.

DAX is up 0.1 percent at 16,080.38 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.1 percent at 7,050.55.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,346.56 is down 0.1 percent. Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.6 percent to 29,277.86. (close) The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.0 percent to 25,247.99. (close) Shanghai Composite: 3,532.79, up 1.2 percent (close) New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.7 percent at 36,079.94. (close) At 2100 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1459, down from $1.1479 earlier. Pound/dollar: $1.3396 (down from $1.3405). Dollar/yen: 113.96 yen is higher than 113.87 yen. Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $82.37 per barrel, down 0.3 percent. At $80.76 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.7 percent.