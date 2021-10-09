Stocks are mixed following the release of the US jobs report.

Global stock markets were neutral on Friday, as weaker-than-expected US job statistics pushed back prospects of any imminent unwinding of massive central bank stimulus programs.

Wall Street began the day higher, but rapidly slipped back into negative territory when US government statistics revealed that the world’s largest economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, far less than the 500,000 expected by Wall Street.

In Europe, stock prices in Frankfurt and Paris were down in mid-afternoon trade, but the FTSE was up by as much as 0.4 percent in London.

Traders predicted that markets will continue turbulent as investors analyzed the implications of the report.

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Hinesh Patel stated, “Bad news for the economy could potentially be regarded as good news for markets.”

“The fact that employment growth has lagged projections could be read as implying that the Fed’s tapering starting line has been put a little further away.”

The US Federal Reserve is likely to declare soon when it will begin removing the massive financial assistance measures put in place at the outbreak’s inception.

The Federal Reserve of the United States has stated that it will begin tapering by the end of the year, but has not specified how quickly it will do so.

Inflationary pressures around the world, exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices, are putting pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later.

However, according to Simon Lister of the financial comparison website Investing Review, the jobs numbers were “a significant miss… and will pose a headache for Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve.”

“In a single print, the predicted slowing in asset purchases has gone from plausible to possible. The likelihood of a rate hike in November is now nil “he penned

“The pandemic’s shadow on the US labor market is proving to be longer than many expected.”

Despite recent significant gains in financial markets, economists are cautious about the prospects due to a slew of concerns that have plagued investors for months.

“Risk appetite remains fragile, with a number of reasons unsettling the markets, including slowing economic growth, inflation, and geopolitical risk,” said Louise Dudley of Federated Hermes.

“Supply chain issues and inflation, in particular, mean that companies are suffering headwinds on both the top and bottom lines.”

Oil prices have resumed their upward trend, owing to increased demand expectations and supply concerns.

Asian stock markets ended the week on a positive note. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.